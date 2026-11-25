The Vietnamese Government has issued a new decree establishing requirements for foreign nationals working in management, teaching, scientific research, and academic exchange at educational institutions across the country.

The Government has established requirements for foreign teachers at general education schools. (Illustrative photo)

Decree No.411/2026/ND-CP outlines general eligibility criteria and professional qualifications for foreign personnel employed by Vietnamese educational institutions, including preschools and general education schools.

Under the decree, priority will be given to foreign nationals who are proficient in Vietnamese or hold at least a Level 2 (B1 equivalent) certificate under the Vietnamese Language Proficiency Framework for Foreigners. Familiarity with Vietnamese culture, traditions, and customs is also encouraged.

The decree sets out specific qualifications for foreign teachers working in early childhood education. Applicants must meet one of two sets of criteria.

The first requires an associate degree or higher in early childhood education or a relevant field corresponding to the educational activities, subjects, or specialized programs they will teach, along with at least two years of teaching or educational experience at a preschool.

Alternatively, candidates may qualify if they hold a doctoral degree, the academic title of professor or associate professor, or membership in an academic institute.

Foreign teachers at general education institutions must also meet one of two qualification pathways. They must either hold at least a bachelor's degree in a field relevant to the subjects they will teach and possess a pedagogical certificate or have at least two years of teaching experience at a general education institution, or hold a doctoral degree, the title of professor or associate professor, or academic institute membership.

For native speakers teaching foreign languages at general education schools, the decree requires at least a bachelor's degree and a teaching certificate for the language concerned or another internationally recognized foreign-language teaching qualification approved by the Ministry of Education and Training for use at educational institutions in Vietnam.

The new regulations aim to establish consistent professional standards for foreign personnel working in Vietnam's education sector.

The decree will take effect on January 15, 2027.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan