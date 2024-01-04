Vietnam - safest country to visit in Asia: Travel Off Path

The world heritage site, Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam (Photo:en.baochinhphu.vn)

According to Travel Off Path, safety is a primary concern for Americans traveling abroad, especially amid the current climate where conflicts are breaking out internationally and security is decreasing across a number of destinations.



Over the last few years, Asia has been no exception, but Vietnam has proven to be remarkably stable and safe for tourists, said the website.



It cited the latest Global Law and Order Index indicating Vietnam is not only the most peaceful state in Asia, but also the seventh worldwide.



Travel Off Path also shared that Vietnam is both prosperous and peaceful, as it enjoys low rates of crime and impressive political stability.



In terms of tourist offers, the website noted that Vietnam is ideal for slow travelers and backpackers seeking to reconnect with nature and expose themselves to a culture that is almost entirely different from their own, especially for those coming from the Northern Hemisphere.



The travel news source suggested that visitors should definitely take time to stroll around the charming, yellow-washed streets of Hoi An which is a UNESCO World Heritage site internationally recognised for its numerous historical temples and French colonial architecture.



“Also not to be missed is neighboring Hue, home to an imposing moated citadel; further down the coast, the sandy beaches and forested reserves of Da Nang are a mandatory stopover, as are the golden sand dunes and sleepy coastal towns lining the laid-back Mui Ne section of the coast,” said the website.



It stressed that from vibrant city breaks in Ho Chi Minh City, the busy coastal port of Nha Trang, the capital of Hanoi, to escapes into nature in Ninh Binh which is famous for its rice fields and monumental geological formations, travelers can truly never exhaust their ‘to-do’ list while exploring the country.



It also revealed that the Vietnamese Government is welcoming tourists with open arms, recently moving to ease visa requirements for foreigners.



Vietnamplus