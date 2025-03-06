Vietnam - Russia diplomatic relations celebration held in HCMC

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam - Russia diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950 - 2025).

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich and his spouse attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

At the ceremony, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich reviewed the good traditional ties between Vietnam and the Russian Federation, highlighting key historical milestones in their bilateral relations.

He emphasized Vietnam's increasingly important role in Southeast Asia and on the international stage.

Over the past 75 years, Vietnam - Russia diplomatic relations have remained strong, demonstrating enduring political trust in the context of global changes.

Mr. Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich believed that the Vietnam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would continue to grow and bring benefits to both nations.

The leadership of Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of the staff of the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai extended his best wishes to Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich, his spouse, and all Vietnamese and Russian friends attending the event.

Ho Chi Minh City acknowledges the positive contributions of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and Mr. Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich personally in preserving and strengthening the good relationship between the two nations.

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich (L) and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

As the country's economic, cultural and scientific-technical hub, Ho Chi Minh City guarantees efforts in strengthening and enhancing the Vietnam- Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing positively to the development progress of both nations and to the cause of peace, cooperation, and growth in the region and the world.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai wished for the continuous development of the Vietnam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Russian Federation in particular, and the forever strong friendship between Vietnam and Russia.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong