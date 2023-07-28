Vietnam receives over one mln turns of foreign tourists in July

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported that the country received 1,038,600 international tourists in July alone, up 6.5 percent over the previous month.

This is the first month since the beginning of 2023 that the tourism industry welcomed over one million foreign visitors.

In the first seven months of 2023, the number of foreign tourists reached 6.6 million turns, equivalent to 83 percent of the plan in 2023; and the number of domestic travelers during the period was estimated at 76.5 million turns that brought a total revenue of VND416.6 trillion (US$17.6 billion).

The Republic of Korea (RoK) remains to be Vietnam’s largest tourist market with nearly 1.9 million turns of arrivals in the first seven months of the year. It was followed by China with 738,000 turns of visitors and the United States with 445,000 turns of travelers.

As for the visitors from Europe, the United Kingdom, France and Germany are major markets of Vietnam.

In the first seven months of 2023, the number of tourists from the Russian Federation to Vietnam was estimated at 69,900 turns.

In July, the number of international tourists to Vietnam from the RoK, China, the United States, Taiwan (China), Japan and Australia increased compared to the previous month.

It is expected that the tourism industry will soon reach its target and continue to grow strongly in the last months of the year.