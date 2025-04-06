Vietnam receives over 6 million foreign arrivals in first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Vietnam welcomed over six million foreign arrivals, marking an impressive increase by 29.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

In March alone, the country recorded more than 2.05 million international visitors, up 28.5 percent over the same period of 2024.

International tourist arrivals to Vietnam continue to rise rapidly. (Photo: Do Trung)

The significant growth is attributed to several factors, including more favorable visa policies, robust tourism promotion campaigns, and Vietnam’s continuous recognition at prestigious international tourism awards.

Several traditional markets have shown strong recovery. Notably, Russian tourists have made a strong comeback in early 2025, particularly to popular destinations such as Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan and Phu Quoc thanks to the mild climate, scenic beauty and increasingly developed tourism infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Vietnam also received a large number of tourists from the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan and so on thanks to the resumption of air routes and an increase in the frequency of direct flights, along with flexible visa policies.

Statistics show that arrivals by air remained the dominant mode of entry, with 5.2 million people, equaling 86.4 percent, up 34 percent over the same period last year. Besides, 685,500 arrivals traveled to Vietnam by roadway, accounting for 11.4 percent, up 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2024 while 133,000 people arrived in the country by ships, occupying 2.2 percent, a slight drop of 2.7 percent year-on-year.

The significant surge in international arrivals has boosted Vietnam’s tourism revenue.

The tourism and travel service sector was estimated to reach VND21.5 trillion (US$834 million) in the first quarter, up 18.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Notable growth was recorded in the capital city of Hanoi with 23.5 percent, Da Nang City with 22.1 percent and Quang Ninh Province with 20.9 percent.

Hanoi is one of the localities with impressive growth from tourism. (Photo: Do Trung)

Meanwhile, accommodation and food service revenue reached approximately VND200.1 trillion (US$7.8 billion) up 14 percent. Localities of Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Ha Noi were among the top destinations with high revenue with increases of 20.1 percent, 16.7 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively.

The figures reaffirmed Vietnam’s status as a top international travel destination and set a solid foundation for the strong recovery and growth of the tourism industry in the upcoming time.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong