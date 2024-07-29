Vietnam receives nearly 10 million int’l visitors in first seven months

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), nearly 1.15 million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in July, up 10.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam receives nearly 10 million international visitors in the first seven months. (Photo: SGGP)

The country served nearly 10 million international holidaymakers in the first seven months of this year, up 51 percent year-on-year and 1.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Of those, the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam arriving via air reached 8.4 million, accounting for 84.2 percent of the total number of international tourists, presenting 45.1 times higher than the same period last year.

The number of visitors by land was 1.4 million, accounting for 14.1 percent of the total number of international tourists to the country, increased 84.2 compared to the same period last year.

The country received 165,500 tourists arriving via sea, accounting for 1.7 percent of the total number of international tourists, 3 times bigger than the same period last year.

Total revenue from traveling in the first seven months reached VND35,200 billion (US$1.4 billion), accounting for 1 percent of the total revenue in the tourism sector and representing a 31.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Some localities saw good revenue growth including HCMC (42.2 percent), Da Nang (38.6 percent), Can Tho (33.7 percent), Hanoi (29.7 percent), Quang Ninh (21 percent), Binh Duong (18.5 percent).

Revenue from cultural, entertainment, and tourism activities increased by 0.14 percent. package tour and travel service rose 0.23 percent while accommodations service saw an increase of 0.43 percent.

According to experts, the Vietnamese tourism industry has had a significant increase thanks to open visa policies and promotional programs which have been carried out in provinces and cities nationwide to attract international visitors.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh