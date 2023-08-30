Vietnam ranks first in search volume growth rate for foreign travel

Vietnam ranked first in Southeast Asia in terms of the growth rate in demand for foreign travel, at 170% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, Google announced on August 30.

The figure was measured by the level of interest and search for air tickets and accommodation of users on the Google Search.

This demand from the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore grew steadily every quarter from more than 50% to more than 100%.

Up to 65% of the search volume by Vietnamese people targeted destinations in the Southeast Asian region.

Outside the region, Vietnamese travellers are most interested in Australia, Japan, India and the US.

Destinations in Southeast Asia are also increasingly popular with foreign visitors. In the beach category, the five most popular names are Kupang (Indonesia), Mersing (Malaysia), Bang Sak (Thailand), SantaFe (the Philippines) and Quy Nhon (Vietnam).

To learn about culture, heritage and history, tourists most search for information about Bukittinggi (Indonesia), Tawau (Malaysia), Ban Saeo (Thailand), San Fernando (the Philippines), and Vinh (Vietnam).

Four destinations with beautiful scenery are most loved by tourists, namely Lembang (Indonesia), Bentong (Malaysia), Na Suan (Thailand) and Ha Long (Vietnam), according to the Google Search.