Vietnam promotes tourism via Viber platform

|Viber platform is used to promote Vietnam tourism. (Photo: VNAT)
With the Viber account, VNAT will send messages recommending interesting destinations and tourist activities for tourists during this summer tourism season.
The VNAT account is authenticated with a green checkmark. Its messages will be displayed with vivid frames in a message interface, providing interactive buttons and automatic replies. Users can interact, get more information, and images, choose to watch videos, or access the website of the VNAT through simple and convenient steps.
Previously, VNAT had also established communication channels on many social networks such as Zalo, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, showing its determination in applying digital transformation and information technology to promote tourism in Vietnam.