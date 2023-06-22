Vietnam promotes tourism via Viber platform

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on June 22 introduced its account on Viber platform as a new channel for holidaymakers to access official information and recommendations about the country's tourism.

With the Viber account, VNAT will send messages recommending interesting destinations and tourist activities for tourists during this summer tourism season.

The VNAT account is authenticated with a green checkmark. Its messages will be displayed with vivid frames in a message interface, providing interactive buttons and automatic replies. Users can interact, get more information, and images, choose to watch videos, or access the website of the VNAT through simple and convenient steps.

Previously, VNAT had also established communication channels on many social networks such as Zalo, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, showing its determination in applying digital transformation and information technology to promote tourism in Vietnam.