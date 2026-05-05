Ministry of Health orders review after infant formula recalled in the US

The recall followed the detection of cereulide, a heat-stable toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which can be harmful to infants.

The Food Safety Authority has asked provincial and municipal Departments of Health to conduct a review after A2 Milk Company voluntarily recalled three batches of infant formula for infants aged 0-12 months.

Late on May 4, the agency issued a document to departments of health in centrally governed provinces and cities and sub-departments of food safety nationwide, warning about the products.

Earlier, according to the Food Safety Authority, on May 2 the US Food and Drug Administration announced that A2 Milk Company had voluntarily recalled three batches of a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula (milk-based powder with iron for infants aged 0–12 months).

The recall followed the detection of cereulide, a heat-stable toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which can be harmful to infants.

The infant formula for babies aged 0-12 months is recalled in the US. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health

The affected products are 31.7-ounce tins sold in the US, with the following details of batch 2210269454, expiry date July 15, 2026; batch 2210324609, expiry date January 21, 2027, and batch 2210321712, expiry date January 15, 2027.

To safeguard consumer health, the Food Safety Authority has requested relevant departments of health and food safety agencies to urgently review product registration and self-declaration dossiers for this infant formula product manufactured by A2 Milk Company.

Relevant units are also required to work with companies that have declared the product (if any), instructing them to notify distributors and consumers to stop using the product and to carry out recalls in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

They must report figures on imports, sales, and remaining stock, and propose handling measures for the affected batches.

Authorities are to proactively develop sampling plans to monitor products circulating on the market, particularly milk and nutrition products for young children, and to promptly recall and issue warnings if non-compliant products are detected to prevent food safety incidents. Public communication should ensure consumers do not use any of the affected batches mentioned above.

Also on the evening of May 4, the Food Safety Authority sent a document to the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (Ministry of Industry and Trade) regarding the management of online food business activities related to this warning.

To protect consumers, the authority has requested the agency to notify e-commerce platforms and online sellers to coordinate with vendors and distributors to halt sales of the affected batches if present in Vietnam, remove related listings, and handle violations in accordance with the law (if any).

VNA