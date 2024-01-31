Vietnam participates in first Asian e-football tournament

A team of three e-football players from Vietnam on January 30 headed to Qatar to attend the first Asian e-football tournament held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from February 1-5.

Three Vietnamese players attend the first Asian e-football tournament. (Photo: vff.org.vn)

The tournament brings together 20 teams representing 20 out of 24 Asian countries with national football teams participating in the 2023 Asian Cup final. They are divided into six groups. Based on the draw results of the 2023 Asian Cup Final, at the 2023 eAsian Cup version, the Vietnam team is in the same group with Japan and Indonesia.

On February 1, Vietnam will meet Japan at 4 pm (local time) and Indonesia at 5 pm (local time). All matches of the eAsian Cup 2023 are live-streamed at youtube.com/AFCAsianCup.

The matches will be conducted on Konami's football simulation game - eFootball 2024, Console PS5 platform. Each team, consisting of two main players and one reserve player, will play two matches against teams in the same group. Each match lasts 12 minutes in a 2v2 format to calculate ranking points. The two best teams in each group and four third-placed teams with the best records in each group will compete in the knockout round.

Vietnamplus