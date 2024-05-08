Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair opens in HCMC

The Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair or HCMC Export 2024 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 8 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

The four-day event features 450 booths from 400 leading export-oriented enterprises in key industries of Vietnam, doubling those in the first edition held in 2023.

The fair focuses on key exports, including food, beverage, agricultural and aquatic products, wood and handicraft items, textile - apparel, leather - footwear, handbag, rubber - plastics, and electronics - mechanics, to assist businesses and exporters of HCMC and Vietnam as a whole to seize chances from recovering markets.

HCMC Export 2024 looks to help businesses engage in global supply chains and set up close partnerships with foreign distribution systems.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the department, said that many indexes of industrial production, trade and export in the city have increased significantly in the first months of 2024. The fair aims to help enterprises seek partners, overcome difficult period when the market’s demand has been slugging.

In the first four months of 2024, export turnover through ports in the city reached US$12.5 billion, up 69.2 percent over the same period last year.

Notably, many items with impressive export growth include textiles and garments with $1.2 billion, up 40.3 percent; machinery, equipment and spare parts with $912.8 million, up 40.6 percent; transport vehicles and spare parts with $241.4 million, up 47.1 percent; and wood and wood products with $175.6 million, up 80.3 percent.

A series of other activities will also take place such as business-to-business sessions where companies can meet representatives of international buyers like Central Retail and MM Mega Market, or major e-marketplaces such as Amazon and Alibaba to bring their quality products to consumers around the globe.

Fair-goers will have a chance to receive attractive promotional programs.

