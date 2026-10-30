Culture/art

Vietnam Night showcases Vietnamese cinema in Tokyo

SGGPO

Vietnam showcased its film industry in Tokyo on October 29, bringing together more than 300 international film professionals to promote cooperation, expand distribution opportunities, and attract foreign film productions to the country.

More than 300 delegates, artists, producers, directors, and international film industry experts attended Vietnam Night in Tokyo on October 29, as Vietnam stepped up efforts to promote its film industry and expand international cooperation.

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International delegates attend an evening promoting Vietnamese cinema in Tokyo. Photo: SGGP

The event took place at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo as part of activities promoting Vietnamese cinema during the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival. It aimed to expand cooperation in film production and distribution while attracting more foreign film crews to Vietnam.

The program was organized by the Vietnam Film Development Promotion Association (VFDA) in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan. Attendees included representatives from government agencies, economic and financial organizations, and film industry stakeholders from both countries.

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Vietnamese filmmakers, film organizations, and partners meet at the event. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said cinema plays an important role in cultural exchange and contributes to strengthening friendship between Vietnam and Japan. Promotional activities in Tokyo help showcase Vietnam's image while creating cooperation opportunities for businesses and artists from both countries.

Guests also watched presentations introducing Vietnamese cinema and the Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF).

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By Ha Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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film industry 39th Tokyo International Film Festival cooperation opportunities the Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF).

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