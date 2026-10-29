Culture/art

Vietnam returns to Tokyo’s TIFFCOM to pitch projects, filming locations

The VFDA continues to use the pavilion as a rendezvous for Vietnamese filmmakers and foreign partners, driving opportunities for cooperation in production, distribution and filming in Vietnam.

Screenshot (262).png
The Vietnam Film Pavilion at the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM) (Photo: VFDA)

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) on October 28 opened the Vietnam Film Pavilion for a second straight year at the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM), which runs alongside the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

The VFDA continues to use the pavilion as a rendezvous for Vietnamese filmmakers and foreign partners, driving opportunities for cooperation in production, distribution and filming in Vietnam.

VFDA Chairwoman Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan led the opening, attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and representatives of film companies, filmmakers and international partners.

Lan said the VFDA wants Vietnamese cinema and the country itself to appear every year at TIFF and TIFFCOM, and has reached out to local authorities, companies and partners to keep its promotion going. The pavilion aims to go beyond showcasing the national image to become a “common home” where Vietnamese filmmakers and producers can meet partners, present works and seek cooperation whenever they are in Tokyo.

Vietnamese producers are also using the pavilion to present new projects and seek access to international markets.

Among them is the animated film project “Lop Hoc Mat Ngu: Cuoc Dua Sao Choi” (literally “Secret Language Class: The Comet Race”), presented by producer Luong Minh Hang, directed by Nguyen Phi Phi Anh and co-produced with Dee Dee Studio, with CGV as a strategic distribution partner.

The VFDA is also spotlighting the fifth Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF V), the Production Attraction Index (PAI) and images of filming locations in Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Hai Phong.

The direct presence of the localities' leaders links the promotion of scenery with talks on conditions for hosting film productions. Meanwhile, DANAFF is introduced as a contact point for filmmakers and international partners to sustain professional cooperation.

Alongside the pavilion, the VFDA will host a seminar on October 29, bringing together filmmakers, producers and experts from Japan, Vietnam and elsewhere. It frames Vietnamese cinema around practical questions of regional cooperation while reaching partners for project development, co-production and access to international markets.

TIFFCOM, one of Asia’s leading content markets, draws producers, distributors, investors and rights holders from many markets, with 322 exhibitors and nearly 4,600 visitors from 46 countries and territories this year. The three-day event is scheduled for October 28–30.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market Vietnam Film Development Association Vietnam Film Pavilion Tokyo International Film Festival Vietnamese films Japan

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn