Vietnam moves to address hurdles, resume pomelo exports to Australia

Australia has temporarily suspended imports of Vietnamese pomelo for six months after inspections identified shortcomings in meeting the country's biosecurity requirements, Vietnamese agriculture authorities said on September 16.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment holds a press briefing in Hanoi on September 16.

The Plant Production and Protection Department provided details of the suspension at a regular press briefing held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Mr. Nghiem Quang Tuan, Deputy Director of the Department of Plant Production and Protection, said Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry sent a team of experts to Vietnam in August to inspect and assess several pomelo growing areas and packing facilities approved for export to the Australian market.

The inspection identified a number of shortcomings in compliance with Australia's import requirements.

Mr. Nghiem Quang Tuan, Deputy Director of the Plant Production and Protection Department, provides an update on pomelo exports to Australia.

According to the Australian side, since Vietnamese pomelo gained access to the market in April, around 70 percent of shipments inspected upon arrival in Australia have shown symptoms associated with plant pests affecting the fruit.

Australia notified Vietnam on September 14 that it would temporarily suspend imports while it conducts further reviews and assessments.

The suspension took effect on September 15 and is initially expected to remain in place for six months. It may be extended if appropriate corrective measures are not implemented.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep speaks at the briefing.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked relevant businesses and agencies to halt exports of fresh pomelo to Australia during the suspension period. It has also ordered an urgent review of all growing areas and packing facilities that have been granted codes for exporting pomelo to the Australian market.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep said the ministry would work with local authorities to address Australia's concerns and negotiate with Australian agencies to resume Vietnamese pomelo exports as soon as the required conditions are met.

Mr. Dang Ngoc Diep said the temporary suspension relates to specific import and biosecurity requirements for the Australian market. Vietnamese pomelo exports to other markets continue as usual, he noted.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan