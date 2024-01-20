Vietnam loses to Indonesia, eliminated from Asian Cup

The Vietnam national football team have lost 0-1 in their second match against Indonesia in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D.

Asnawi Mangkualam (white) and his team played better on the day, giving Pham Tuan Hai (red) and teammates little chances. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

The Golden Star Warriors had a particularly bad performance, with a mistake in defence giving away a penalty kick to Indonesia, as well as the solitary goal for the Garudas courtesy of Asnawi Mangkualam.

Both Southeast Asian teams started the tournament with a loss against greater oppositions: while Indonesia lost 1-3 against Iraq, Vietnam suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Japan, despite at times leading against the four-time Asian Cup winners.

Multiple changes were made to Philippe Troussier's starting eleven, with captain Do Hung Dung benched in place of Nguyen Quang Hai. Nguyen Dinh Bac, who was Vietnam's best player in the first match, suffered an injury and was replaced by Nguyen Van Tung.

Indonesia, on the other hand, brought Belgian-born Sandy Walsh and Egy Maulana to the lineup, opting for an attacking mentality.

Shin Tae-yong's team stuck to their plan, and surprisingly, put Vietnam under pressure right in the first moments. A great pass from the Indonesian midfield found Rafael Struick through on goal, and forced a save from Nguyen Filip.

Vietnam, despite holding on to more possession, had difficulties advancing the ball into Indonesia's final third. The Golden Star Warriors only attempt on goal, was a header from Pham Tuan Hai, which went right at the Indonesian keeper Ernando Ari.

While the men in red still could not penetrate the Indonesian defence, a clumsy mistake by a Vietnamese defender gave Shin Tae-yong's men the lead.

In the 40th minute, Nguyen Thanh Binh pulled Struick's shirt inside the penalty area. Referee Sadullo Gulmurodi was nearby and pointed to the penalty spot. A somewhat nervous Asnawi converted the kick and made it 1-0 to Indonesia right before the break.

Troussier subbed in Khuat Van Khang and Le Pham Thanh Long at half-time, hoping to regain control of the game. A flurry of chances came the Golden Star Warriors' way, but the men in red still could not find their way to Ari's goal.

While Vietnam kept on pushing forward, and held on to around sixty per cent of possession, Indonesian players tried to stall the game as much as possible, to slow down Vietnam's pace.

The men in red suffered more difficulties, as Le Pham Thanh Long received a second yellow card and was sent off after a challenge in the final minutes.

Ten minutes were added on as a result of Indonesia's time wasting plays, and although Vietnam even sent Nguyen Filip into the opposition box in the dying seconds, Ari and the Indonesian defence stayed strong in clutch time and secured the 1-0 victory.

"I am very sad and disappointed because the team played better in the second half", said defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh after the match.

"We aimed for three points but we cannot make it, and the team have to try harder in the last match", Viet Anh added.

With this defeat, Vietnam is eliminated from the Asian Cup. The team will have their last match against Iraq on January 24. Iraq, who beat Japan 2-1 in the earlier fixture, have secured qualification to the Round of 16.

VNA