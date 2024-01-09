Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan: The final rehearsal of Coach Philippe Troussier

The Vietnam national team is going to warm up for their journey in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on the evening of January 9.

This match holds significance as a final rehearsal for Coach Troussier to evaluate the team's strength before confirming the roster of 26 players for the tournament.

In contrast to previous training periods, the Vietnam national football team has not had many match opportunities to evaluate their squad. The short training stint within the country is not enough for Coach Troussier to firmly establish the most optimal core lineup, particularly while navigating training sessions and anxiously awaiting updates on player injuries. Consequently, the upcoming clash against Kyrgyzstan carries immense importance for the French coach.

Although this match is considered friendly, it also marks the first appearance of goalkeeper Nguyen Filip in the Vietnam national team jersey. The goalkeeper, currently part of Hanoi Police FC, has a significant opportunity to claim the role of the primary goalkeeper for the Vietnam national team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, especially with Dang Van Lam unavailable due to injury. Coach Troussier has decided against selecting more experienced goalkeepers, particularly Nguyen Manh from Nam Dinh.

On the opposite end of the field, Kyrgyzstan, while ranked lower than the Vietnam national team in the FIFA standings, is viewed as a fitting challenge for Coach Troussier's squad. The Central Asian team has struggled in recent friendly matches, experiencing a 1-4 defeat against Uzbekistan, a 0-1 loss to the UAE, and most recently, securing a 1-1 draw against Syria during the training camp held for both teams in the UAE.

Both coaches have unanimously agreed to play the match behind closed doors to preserve information about the squad and tactics, anticipating that opponents in the same group at the Asian Cup 2023 will closely analyze their strategies. For the Vietnam national team, this match holds more significance than just being a testing ground for goalkeeper Nguyen Filip; it also serves as an opportunity to experiment with players in various positions.

With Ngoc Hai absent, Tien Dung's absence opens the door for players like Viet Anh, Thanh Binh, and Tuan Tai to make their mark. Furthermore, in the midfield, the absence of Hoang Duc due to injury provides young midfielder Thai Son with an additional opportunity to showcase his skills.

Even in the offensive lineup, Tuan Hai is set to be Troussier's primary choice in the absence of Tien Linh, Van Quyet, and even Quang Hai, who has yet to reach his best form. In addition to fine-tuning the squad, Coach Troussier is expected to strategize for the match against a physically strong opponent like Kyrgyzstan.

Anticipated Vietnamese team lineup:

Goalkeepers: Nguyen Filip;

Defenders: Van Thanh, Viet Anh, Tuan Tai, and Thanh Binh;

Midfielders: Minh Trong, Tuan Anh, and Thai Son;

Forwards: Dinh Bac, Van Toan, and Tuan Hai.

