Vietnam, Japan ink strategic oyster industry partnership

The Vietnam Fisheries Society and Kunihiro Inc., a leading Japanese oyster producer and processor, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 23, marking a significant step forward in the two countries' cooperation in the fisheries sector.

The Vietnam Fisheries Society and Kunihiro Inc. signed a MoU on cooperation in oyster production and processing. (Photo: VNA)

The signing ceremony took place at Kunihiro’s headquarters in Hiroshima prefecture, witnessed by representatives from both sides as well as relevant agencies. The Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together to develop a value chain for Vietnamese oysters that meets Japanese standards, targeting both domestic and export markets. Japan will assist Vietnam in upgrading aquaculture areas to meet export requirements, improving oyster breeds and farming techniques suited to Vietnam's marine environment, and transferring advanced processing technologies, including cleaning, freezing, packaging, and quality control.

Vietnamese workers at Kunihiro Inc.’s oyster processing plant. (Photo: VNA)

Brand development is also a major focus. The two sides are set to co-develop a “Vietnamese Oysters – Japanese Standard” trademark, while also supporting the formation of an independent Vietnamese oyster brand in global markets. In addition, Japan will help with human resource training by hosting Vietnamese engineers for internships to learn Japanese production processes and culture.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Nguyen Viet Thang, Chairman of the Vietnam Fisheries Society, emphasised that the partnership represents more than just economic collaboration. He viewed it as a reflection of the long-term relationship between Vietnam and Japan, as well as a valuable opportunity to boost the competitiveness and sustainability of Vietnam’s fisheries sector.

With over 3,000 hectares of oyster farms stretching along its coastline, Vietnam is emerging as an attractive destination for Japanese investment in fisheries. The combination of Japan’s advanced technology and Vietnam’s favourable natural conditions is expected to produce high-value oysters that meet international standards.

Prior to the signing, the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with Hiroshima authorities on April 21 to discuss strategies for developing Vietnam’s oyster industry aligned with export requirements and farming standards.

On April 22, the delegation visited Kunihiro’s offshore oyster farms, as well as its modern processing facilities, a model that has enabled Japan to enter demanding markets like the US and the EU.

Vietnamplus