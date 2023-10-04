SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam-Japan Festival Symphony Orchestra entertains Tokyo audiences

The Vietnam - Japan Festival Symphony Orchestra performed at Suntory Hall in Tokyo on October 3 evening.
For the first time in history, a symphony orchestra consisting of 60 Vietnamese and Japanese artists has performed under the baton of a Vietnamese conductor. (Photo: VNA) ảnh 1

For the first time in history, a symphony orchestra consisting of 60 Vietnamese and Japanese artists performed under the baton of a Vietnamese conductor: Dong Quang Vinh.

This was part of their tour to six localities in Japan from October 2-10 in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.

Along with Tokyo, the orchestra is also scheduled to perform in Gunma, Iwate, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Nara prefectures.

On the same day, a working delegation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism led by Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong had a working session with former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo in Tokyo.

Dong thanked the former PM and the Government of Japan for supporting Vietnam, especially in the fields of sports, culture, and tourism.

Fukuda expressed his hope to contribute more to bilateral cooperation activities in the culture field.

