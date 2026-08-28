Ho Chi Minh City promotes high-tech agricultural value chains

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to develop a high-tech agricultural ecosystem linking technology, production, processing, logistics and markets, while attracting investment in high-value, low-emission urban agriculture.

An international seminar titled “Connecting High-Tech Agricultural Value Chains: From Technology to Commercialization and Investment Attraction” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28.

The Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board and Korean high-tech agricultural incubated enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreements. Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung

The event was organized by the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park in cooperation with the Korea-Vietnam Trade Promotion Center and attended by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh, experts and Korean businesses.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr. To Thi Thuy Trang from the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies said that high-tech agriculture is key to addressing challenges related to natural resources and climate change.

Dr. To Thi Thuy Trang shares information at the seminar. SGGP/ Duc Trung

She cited the Netherlands as a typical example, noting that the country has become the world's second-largest agricultural exporter thanks in part to smart greenhouse systems.

South Korea has also made significant progress with smart farming models to address the aging rural workforce.

These experiences highlight the need for Vietnam to accelerate agricultural restructuring toward more modern and sustainable standards.

The Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park has successfully propagated various high-value vegetables and flowers.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh said the newly passed Urban Development Law provides an important legal basis for Ho Chi Minh City to renew its growth model and develop a modern, green, smart and sustainable city.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the seminar. SGGP/ Duc Trung

The city plans to shift from conventional agricultural production toward an urban agricultural economy focused on high value, advanced technology and low emissions, while linking production with processing, logistics, trade, ecotourism and international markets.

The Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park is expected to serve as a hub connecting scientists, research institutes, universities, businesses, investors and markets.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh stressed that Ho Chi Minh City aims not only to attract investment in individual projects but also to work with investors to develop a high-tech agricultural ecosystem linking technology, production and markets.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong