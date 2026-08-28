Vietnam’s State Securities Commission works with S&P Dow Jones Indices

Vietnam's State Securities Commission and S&P Dow Jones Indices discussed market reforms and efforts to improve international investors' access to the Vietnamese stock market in New York.

On August 27 (local time), during a working trip to the United States, State Securities Commission (SSC) Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong met with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) executives in New York.

The working session focused on Vietnam's reforms to improve international investors' market access and promote cooperation between the two sides.

S&P DJI, a leading global provider of financial indices under S&P Global, develops and manages numerous international stock indexes, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam works with S&P Dow Jones Indices in New York.

At the session, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong highlighted major developments in Vietnam's stock market and outlined measures being implemented by the Government, Ministry of Finance and SSC to improve the legal framework, modernize infrastructure, and enhance market transparency, efficiency and accessibility.

Vietnam has put a new information technology system into operation, gradually improved trading, settlement and clearing mechanisms, expanded English-language disclosures, strengthened its institutional investor base and diversified investment products. The SSC is also working with relevant agencies to introduce a central counterparty (CCP) mechanism in line with the market's development roadmap.

S&P DJI representatives praised Vietnam's reform efforts and progress in improving market operations and international investor access. They noted that market assessments consider not only market size and liquidity but also accessibility, operational efficiency and feedback from international institutional investors.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges, share information and coordinate through professional focal points, while strengthening dialogue with investors and international financial institutions to gather feedback on Vietnam's reform process and market accessibility.

She affirmed Vietnam's commitment to building a transparent, efficient, modern and secure stock market with deeper integration into international financial markets. She expressed hope that S&P DJI would continue to share its experience and strengthen cooperation with the SSC to support the sustainable development of Vietnam's stock market.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong