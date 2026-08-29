Fuel firms ordered to secure supplies for National Day holiday

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has ordered fuel companies to proactively manage supplies and ensure uninterrupted distribution at major urban gateways, tourist destinations, and key transport routes during the upcoming National Day holiday.

The authorities have required fuel companies to ensure adequate supplies for the market during the holiday.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development issued the directive on August 28, requiring fuel producers, wholesalers, and distributors nationwide to ensure adequate supplies throughout the National Day holiday.

The directive, signed by Mr. Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, follows the Prime Minister’s Urgent Dispatch No.59/CD-TTg dated August 22 and a ministry directive issued on August 26 on strengthening security and public order during the holiday.

Fuel producers must adhere to ministry-approved production plans, secure supplies, and maintain adequate inventories. They must also ensure deliveries to fuel wholesalers in line with contracted volumes and schedules.

Fuel wholesalers, meanwhile, must fully meet their minimum total fuel supply allocations for 2026 and comply with quarterly supply plans registered with the ministry. They are required to honor delivery contracts, maintain inventories in accordance with regulations, and ensure sufficient supplies for the domestic market under all circumstances.

The agency also warned wholesalers and distributors against any disruption across their supply networks, from major suppliers and distributors to retail outlets.

Companies have been told to deploy sufficient personnel and transportation capacity and prepare flexible plans to redirect fuel between areas according to demand. Particular attention should be paid to major roads, tourist destinations, and gateways to major cities, where traffic and fuel demand are expected to rise during the holiday.

Retail stations operated directly by fuel companies, as well as their agency and franchise networks, must maintain continuous 24-hour service or operate strictly within their registered and publicly posted hours.

The agency reiterated that stockpiling fuel in anticipation of price increases, restricting sales, selling only in small quantities or arbitrarily suspending operations is strictly prohibited. Retailers may not halt sales without prior written approval from the provincial or municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan