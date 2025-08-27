Vietnam, Indonesia enhance bilateral maritime security cooperation

A delegation from the Vietnam Coast Guard, led by Major General Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of the Coast Guard Region 3, paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Indonesian Coast Guard and co-chaired a bilateral conference on August 26.

An art performance by the Indonesian Coast Guard during a cultural exhanche between the two sides (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, cooperation between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indonesian Coast Guard has grown increasingly close and substantive, making a positive contribution to security and safety in regional waters and to promoting peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable seas.

Both sides have effectively implemented various areas of cooperation under the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including information sharing, coordinated maritime incident response, search and rescue operations, law enforcement support, and joint exercises.

The two sides have also finalized the extension of their cooperation MoU for the 2024–2027 period, establishing a crucial legal and practical foundation for further strengthening bilateral collaboration.

Vietnam has completed the necessary procedures to officially sign and join the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on enhancing cooperation in maritime law enforcement and opening new opportunities to enhance multilateral cooperation.

The two sides have agreed on several key areas of coordination for 2026, including maintaining patrol vessel deployments, exchanges, training, and joint exercises, as well as sharing information and expertise in law enforcement, search and rescue, and maritime emergency response.

By Duc Dinh, Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh