Vietnamese, Indonesian Coast Guards engage in diplomatic exchange

The Vietnamese Coast Guard delegation has docked in Jakarta to commence a visit to Indonesia featuring cultural exchanges and joint maritime exercises with the Indonesian Coast Guard.

Officials from the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indonesian Coast Guard pose for a commemorative photo aboard Vietnam Coast Guard Vessel 8001. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 25, the Vietnamese Coast Guard delegation aboard the vessel CSB 8001, led by Colonel Nguyen Tran Dong, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 3, arrived at the port of Jakarta to commence a visit. The mission includes cultural exchanges, joint maritime exercises, and experience-sharing with the Indonesian Coast Guard.

Vice Admiral Dr. Irvansyah, Chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency, presided over the welcoming ceremony.

Also in attendance were Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Defense Attaché in Indonesia Colonel Nguyen Tuan Duc, local government officials, and officers and sailors of the Indonesian Coast Guard.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Vice Admiral Dr. Irvansyah, Chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency, emphasized that beyond the exchange activities, the scheduled events serve as a platform to convey the positive image and message of Indonesia’s people and culture. He emphasized that these engagements establish a foundation for the two coast guard forces to fortify mutual trust, deepen their cooperative relationship, and improve maritime law enforcement coordination, thereby contributing to the preservation of security, order, and safety in regional waters.

Colonel Nguyen Tran Dong respectfully conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes from the Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard to his Indonesian counterpart. He highlighted that the visit of the Vietnamese Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 holds special significance, as it takes place during the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia, contributing to deepening the results of the bilateral conference between the Coast Guard forces and further strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of both peoples and in support of peace, stability, sustainable development, and shared prosperity in the region.

An art performance by the ndonesian Coast Guard (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the welcoming ceremony, officers and sailors of the Indonesian Coast Guard toured the Vietnamese Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 and took part in an exchange with their Vietnamese counterparts.

According to the official agenda, during the visit, the Vietnam Coast Guard delegation will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the local government and the Indonesian Coast Guard. The two sides are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting, engage in friendly sports activities between officers and sailors, and participate in cultural tours around Jakarta. A highlight of the visit will be a joint maritime exercise conducted by both forces.

By Duc Dinh – Translated by Kim Khanh