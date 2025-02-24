Vietnam imposes temporary anti-dumping duties on China's HRC steel

Meanwhile, HRC steel imports from India have been exempted due to their insignificant market share. Under this decision, China's steel under investigation will be subject to the new duties.

Workers inspect aluminum coils at a warehouse in an industrial zone in Shandong province, China. (Source: REUTERS/VNA)

Meanwhile, HRC steel imports from India have been exempted due to their insignificant market share. Under this decision, China's steel under investigation will be subject to the new duties, which will take effect 15 days after issuance and remain in force for 120 days.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced temporary anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel imported from China, with tariffs ranging from 19.38 percent to 27.83 percent.

The ministry stated that the investigation was conducted in accordance with Vietnam’s law on foreign trade management. During the process, authorities collaborated with relevant stakeholders to thoroughly assess the impact of dumped imports on domestic production and evaluated the extent of dumping by manufacturers and exporters from both China and India.

Findings confirmed the existence of dumping practices. However, the share of Indian steel in the investigated imports was below 3 percent, deemed negligible. As a result, per Clause 3, Article 78 of the law on foreign trade management, imports from India were excluded from the temporary anti-dumping measures.

According to customs data, Vietnam’s HRC steel imports surged to 12.6 million tonnes in 2024, up 33 percent year-on-year. Notably, despite the ministry's launch of an investigation in July last year, steel imports from China continued to rise sharply, raising concerns about potential disruption to the domestic market. In response, the ministry decided to implement temporary anti-dumping duties to control the import increase and safeguard the domestic steel industry.

VNA