Vietnam hosts conference of ABPA's Executive Committee

Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organize the conference of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Book Publishers Association (ABPA) on September 14-16.

The conference is expected to see the attendance of ABPA member countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, and others to exchange experience and propose solutions for strengthening cooperation in the publishing industry in the region, especially in the age of digital transformation and deep international integration.

The event will focus on topics, such as reviewing the current situation of the publishing industry of the ABPA member countries, discussing promoting intra-bloc cooperation, strengthening exchanges and copyright transactions between member countries, determining the country which will be appointed as the rotating presidency of the ABPA for the 2024-2025 term.