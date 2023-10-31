Vietnam Football Federation nominated for AFC Diamond of Asia award

The other two nominees in this category are the Kyrgyzstani and Lebanese football federations.



The VFF said in its October 31 announcement that after a four-year hiatus, the annual awards will return to honor outstanding individuals and associations in Asian football last year. The awards ceremony is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, on October 31 (local time).



Its nomination is a recognition of Vietnam's remarkable achievements in 2022 which saw its national women's team qualifying for the World Cup 2023 for the first time and the national men's team securing a spot in the third round of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers and becoming the sole representative from Southeast Asia in this stage.



The VFF, meanwhile, successfully organized domestic and international tournaments, such as the AFC Cup, the AFC Champions League group stage, and the 31st SEA Games’ football events, in the "new normal" conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic.