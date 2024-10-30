Sports

Vietnam finalizes 14-player roster for 2024 Southeast Asia Futsal Championship

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced the final list of 14 players to compete at the 2024 Southeast Asia Futsal Championship, following a training camp in Thailand that included two friendly matches.

The 14-player roster for the 2024 Southeast Asia Futsal Championship. (Photo: VFF)

Goalkeeper Tran Van Luong and ala Ngo Ngoc Son were the two cut from the roster. Luong, a promising young player, showed significant improvements but ultimately could not compete with more seasoned peers. Veteran player Son, meanwhile, had to withdraw due to an unfortunate injury.

During the training camp, the Vietnamese futsal team secured a 5-3 victory over the Australian squad and defeated Thai league champions Hongyen Thakam 6-4 in two respective friendly matches.

The upcoming championship will be held in Thailand from November 2-10, with Vietnam in Group A alongside the host country, Malaysia, Brunei, and Timor-Leste. Group B features Indonesia, Myanmar, Australia, and Cambodia. The teams will play in a single round-robin format within their groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

