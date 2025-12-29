Special documentary series honouring Vietnam-Cuba ties launched

A special five-episode documentary series titled “Cuba and Vietnam: brothers by choice” has been launched to mark the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 2, 1960 –2025).

The film crew in Hanoi. (Photo: VTV)

The series is jointly produced by Vietnam Television (VTV)'s TV Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VTV9) and Cubavisión Internacional (CVI) with the participation of journalists, filmmakers, experts, and historical witnesses from both countries. It recalls key milestones in the bilateral ties while portraying everyday stories that reflect the depth and steadfast nature of the special friendship between the two nations.

According to the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam, all five episodes were completed and handed over to the Cuban side on December 21, 2025.

The documentary series will be broadcast consecutively on Cubavisión Internacional from December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026, as part of activities marking the 67th anniversary of Cuba’s National Day. The series will also be aired on the national channels of Cuban Television (TVC) and on VTV9 in Vietnam.

Covering cooperation across the different fields of politics, culture, education, agriculture, health care, science, and technology, the series highlights the special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba, which was formed through shared experiences, mutual support, and a conscious choice by the two peoples.

Vietnamplus