Festival of H'Mong Khen, wild Himalayan cherry blossoms opens in Lao Cai

On the evening of January 3, the 2026 H'Mong Khen Festival—To Day (wild Himalayan cherry blossoms) Flower Festival opened at Mu Cang Chai Commune in Lao Cai Province.

This cultural and tourism event holds significant importance, aligning with the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party, while also serving as an opportunity to promote and showcase the natural beauty, unique cultural identity, and local strengths of Mu Cang Chai to visitors from both within and outside the province.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Mu Cang Chai Commune, Tran Ngoc Hiep, the H'Mong Khen Festival—To Day (wild Himalayan cherry blossoms) Flower Festival is being organized on an increasingly larger scale with diverse content, building on the achievements and experience of previous events in Mu Cang Chai. The festival is also implemented through close coordination among local communes, aiming to honor the values of ethnic cultural heritage and create a unified cultural–tourism space for the entire region.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 H'Mong Khen Festival—To Day (wild Himalayan cherry blossoms) Flower Festival (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance of the ethnic groups (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of the two-tier local government model, Mu Cang Chai Commune has identified tourism development as a long-term, strategic priority, building on the direction set by the former district authorities while strengthening coordination among clusters of communes to maximize shared potential and advantages.

The 2026 H'Mong Khen Festival—To Day (wild Himalayan cherry blossoms) Flower Festival is seen as a vivid demonstration of regional cooperation and serves as an important foundation for developing distinctive, sustainable tourism products in the new phase.

