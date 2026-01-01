Culture/art

Da Lat welcomes New Year with peaceful roads and romantic scenery

On the first day of the 2026 New Year holiday, traffic in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province flowed smoothly, without congestion.

The city’s peaceful streets and romantic scenery make it an inviting destination for early-year visitors.

>>>Below are some photos of several scenes in Da Lat, captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters.

img-9349-2964-2113.jpg
Xuan Huong Lake, a popular public spot, attracts many visitors for sightseeing and taking photos.
img-9297-5033-7783.jpg
Tourists ride tandem bicycles along the city streets.
img-9346-5202-3297.jpg
img-9311-5055-6681.jpg
The romantic scenery of Da Lat welcomes visitors on the first day of the new year.
img-9307-5820-6226.jpg
Flower displays in city parks
img-9342-883-2450.jpg
img-9303-2154-4623.jpg
img-9357-4817-3977.jpg
Locals and tourists stroll around Xuan Huong Lake.
img-2572-4373-191.jpg
Ba Thang Tu Street, the main gateway into downtown Da Lat, remained notably clear during the first day of the holiday.
img-9301-4876-2860.jpg
img-9290-9968-1805.jpg
Early mornings and late afternoons were quite chilly, offering a refreshing experience for visitors.
By Doan Kien – Translated by Huyen Huong

