Da Lat welcomes New Year with peaceful roads and romantic scenery

On the first day of the 2026 New Year holiday, traffic in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province flowed smoothly, without congestion.

The city’s peaceful streets and romantic scenery make it an inviting destination for early-year visitors.

>>>Below are some photos of several scenes in Da Lat, captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters.

Xuan Huong Lake, a popular public spot, attracts many visitors for sightseeing and taking photos.

Tourists ride tandem bicycles along the city streets.

The romantic scenery of Da Lat welcomes visitors on the first day of the new year.

Flower displays in city parks

Locals and tourists stroll around Xuan Huong Lake.

Ba Thang Tu Street, the main gateway into downtown Da Lat, remained notably clear during the first day of the holiday.

Early mornings and late afternoons were quite chilly, offering a refreshing experience for visitors.



By Doan Kien – Translated by Huyen Huong