Five new national intangible cultural heritage elements announced

The traditional knowledge of cultivating and processing Hung Yen longan has been officially recognized as one of five newly inscribed heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has recently signed decisions announcing additions to the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Under Decision No. 19/QD-BVHTTDL, the traditional knowledge of cultivating and processing Hung Yen longan has been classified under the categories of folk knowledge and traditional handicrafts. The heritage is officially recognized in Hong Chau and Son Nam wards, as well as the communes of Tan Hung, Khoai Chau, Trieu Viet Vuong, and Tien Lu in Hung Yen Province.

The traditional knowledge of cultivating and processing Hung Yen longan has been accumulated by local communities over many generations and encompasses the entire process of cultivating, tending, harvesting, preserving, and processing longan, the renowned specialty of the Pho Hien region.

The inscription not only affirms the cultural, historical, and scientific value of Hung Yen’s longan cultivation knowledge but also provides a legal foundation for its safeguarding and promotion, linking heritage protection with agricultural economic development and local brand building.

On this occasion, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism also signed Decision No. 20/QD-BVHTTDL, adding the New Rice Festival of the Muong people in Ninh Bình Province to the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Decision No. 21/QD-BVHTTDL further inscribed the Traditional wedding of the Muong people in Yen Son Ward, Ninh Binh Province, under the category of social practices and beliefs.

In Nghe An Province, two additional heritages were announced, including the traditional knowledge of preparing eel-based dishes in Nghe An, recognized under Decision No. 22/QD-BVHTTDL, and the Mai Bang Temple Festival in Cua Lo Ward, inscribed under Decision No. 23/QD-BVHTTDL.

Under current regulations, chairpersons of People’s Committees at all levels in localities where such heritages are inscribed are responsible for state management of intangible cultural heritage, ensuring its safeguarding and the promotion of its values in accordance with the law.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh