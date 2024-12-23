Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders share Christmas joy with Catholics in HCMC

On December 22, a delegation of leaders of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its chapter in Ho Chi Minh City visited Catholic institutions in the city.

The leader of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and his delegation visit the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc. The leaders extended congratulations to President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, Joseph Nguyen Nang, Catholic dignitaries, and followers.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien acknowledged and highly appreciated the companionship of the Archbishops, priests, and the Catholic community, as well as the collective efforts of the entire Party, people, and army, in completing economic and social tasks for 2024, especially the role of Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang in strengthening the national great solidarity bloc and implementing meaningful activities contributing to the community and social welfare work.

He hoped that Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang and Catholic churches would continue to contribute to building and developing the country.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (L) extends his wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien visited and extended his wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh, the first Vietnamese Catholic to receive the title from Pope Benedict XVI and also the first Catholic in Asia to be honored in this way.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) visits and awards the Third-Class Labor Medal to Priest Phan Khac Tu. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the delegation of leaders and officials of the People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and awarded the Third-Class Labor Medal to Priest Phan Khac Tu, former President of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in the city.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished Phan Khac Tu good health and happiness and expected they would continue to work together to contribute to building and developing the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Chung, Hoai Nam - Translated by Kim Khanh