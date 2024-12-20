Chairman of HCMC People's Committee sends greetings to Catholic communities

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials led by Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai on December 19 paid a visit and extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Catholic organizations and individuals.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee visits the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit was Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong.

During a visit to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s chairman highly appreciated the Catholic organization's achievements and successes.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) extends Christmas greetings to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City and Priest Dao Nguyen Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

He acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the collaboration of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam and priest Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the office in the city, and the Catholic community for joining hands with the city’s government in building and developing Ho Chi Minh City.

He wished Priest Dao Nguyen Vu and the Catholic community robust health, abundant joy, happiness, and a jubilant Christmas filled with divine blessings.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai visits Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh (R). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai visited and extended his wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh, the first Vietnamese Catholic to receive the title from Pope Benedict XVI and also the first Catholic in Asia to be honored in this way.

The city's chairman extends his wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh. (Photo: SGGP)

He sincerely thanked Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh for accompanying the congregation and the country in carrying out meaningful activities and contributing to building and developing the nation.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh