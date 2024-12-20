Chairman of HCMC People's Committee sends greetings to Catholic communities

Attending the visit was Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong.
During a visit to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s chairman highly appreciated the Catholic organization's achievements and successes.
He acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the collaboration of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam and priest Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the office in the city, and the Catholic community for joining hands with the city’s government in building and developing Ho Chi Minh City.
He wished Priest Dao Nguyen Vu and the Catholic community robust health, abundant joy, happiness, and a jubilant Christmas filled with divine blessings.
On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai visited and extended his wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh, the first Vietnamese Catholic to receive the title from Pope Benedict XVI and also the first Catholic in Asia to be honored in this way.
He sincerely thanked Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh for accompanying the congregation and the country in carrying out meaningful activities and contributing to building and developing the nation.