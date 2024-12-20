HCMC leaders visit Vietnam Evangelical Church (South) for holiday greetings

A HCMC delegation visited the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) to offer Christmas and New Year greetings on the afternoon of December 20.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong wishes pastors a peaceful and joyful Christmas 2024.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led by Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Mass Mobilization Board, visited the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) to offer Christmas and New Year greetings on the afternoon of December 20.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong shared some of HCMC’s key socio-economic achievements in 2023. He highlighted that in 2024, thanks to the concerted efforts of the Party, government, and citizens, the city reached several significant milestones, including an estimated budget revenue of VND502 trillion, a 12 percent increase over 2023. Additionally, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line is set to begin operation on December 22, bringing much excitement to residents during the holiday season.

Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), sends his thanks to HCMC leaders.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed gratitude to Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), and the pastors in the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam for their efforts in guiding the Christian community to support and participate in local initiatives. This unity has fostered a strong sense of solidarity among the people, contributing to the overall development of the city.

He also expressed hope that Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong and the other pastors would continue to guide the Christian community in HCMC to actively engage in the city’s development, helping to drive HCMC’s growth and improve the quality of life for its people.

The HCMC delegation takes a commemorative photo.

On the occasion of Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong wished Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, the pastors, and the Christian community a joyful Christmas, good health, and happiness.

In response, on behalf of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong thanked Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and the city leaders for their visit and holiday greetings. He also conveyed his best wishes for the new year to the city’s leaders and all its residents.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan