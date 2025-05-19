Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC receives “Labor Hero” title

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 afternoon held a program honoring exemplary individuals for the cause of great national unity in Ho Chi Minh City in the period 1975–2025.

Among the attendees were Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the title of “Labor Hero” to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen (4th, R) presents the title of “Labor Hero” to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In the process of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City, under the leadership of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the coordination of the People's Council, People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the entire political system and the unity of people, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has consistently played a key role and fulfilled its mission in promoting the spirit and building the great national unity bloc, thereby fostering social consensus and sparking strongly the tradition of patriotism and revolutionary spirit, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense.

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu (in red traditional dress) and delegates attend the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented the title of "Labor Hero" to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the precious recognition of the Party and State for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for its outstanding achievements in promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, caring for social welfare and contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the nation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the golden tribute plaque to generations of leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City throughout different periods. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The "Labor Hero" title is the result for 50 years of steadfast dedication by Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City within the heart of the city residents, reflecting the united efforts and solidarity of intellectuals, ethnic communities, religious groups, overseas Vietnamese, all residents, the support of the business community and the contributions of different generations of leaders and front officials at all levels throughout the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau along with former leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City present gifts to children from policy beneficiary families. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau and Head of the Propaganda and Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong give gifts to children from policy beneficiary families. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

A music performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented 33 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to students in HCMC.

Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Kim Yen and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung grant Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Since 2001, the Nguyen Huu Tho scholarship program has supported hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged students, helping them continue their education.

On this occasion, the organizers also presented 50 gifts to children from policy beneficiary families.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong