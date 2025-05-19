Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC receives “Labor Hero” title

Among the attendees were Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.
In the process of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City, under the leadership of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the coordination of the People's Council, People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the entire political system and the unity of people, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has consistently played a key role and fulfilled its mission in promoting the spirit and building the great national unity bloc, thereby fostering social consensus and sparking strongly the tradition of patriotism and revolutionary spirit, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented the title of "Labor Hero" to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.
This is the precious recognition of the Party and State for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for its outstanding achievements in promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, caring for social welfare and contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the nation.
The "Labor Hero" title is the result for 50 years of steadfast dedication by Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City within the heart of the city residents, reflecting the united efforts and solidarity of intellectuals, ethnic communities, religious groups, overseas Vietnamese, all residents, the support of the business community and the contributions of different generations of leaders and front officials at all levels throughout the city.
At the ceremony, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented 33 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to students in HCMC.
Since 2001, the Nguyen Huu Tho scholarship program has supported hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged students, helping them continue their education.
On this occasion, the organizers also presented 50 gifts to children from policy beneficiary families.