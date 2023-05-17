Vietnam expects more hot days in 2023

After three years of the La Nina weather pattern which is the other phase of ENSO, the El Nino phenomenon is likely to return in Vietnam in late May or early June, with a probability of up to 80 percent.

This phenomenon may last into early 2024, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecasting Department, National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

There are likely more hot days in 2023 than that in 2022, with more severe heat waves and the average temperature forecast to be higher than the average of many years.

Huong said the current heat wave will be the most severe on May 17 and from May 21-23, with high temperatures at around 36-39 degrees Celsius, even rising over 40 degrees Celsius in some places.

This is the longest-lasting heat wave in the northern and central regions since the beginning of this year, stressed Huong.

Meteorologists warn that the impact of the heat, combined with the low humidity in the air and southwesterly winds, causes the risk of explosions and fires in residential areas due to increasing demand for electricity, and the risk of forest fires.

In addition, the hot sun can also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke. Therefore, people are advised to refrain from going outside during the hottest hours from 11:00-14:00.