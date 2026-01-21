Business

Economy

Vietnam enters upper middle income group as trade and growth surge

SGGP

Vietnam has entered the upper middle income group as trade expansion and strong economic growth drive a landmark year for the country.

Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association’s (HUBA) summary conference yesterday, participants highlighted the expanding potential of Vietnam’s export market amid deeper global integration. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of HUBA, said Vietnam’s total import–export turnover in 2025 is estimated at approximately US$920 billion, up 17 percent from the previous year, officially placing the country among the world’s top 25 economies by trade value.

The year 2025 marks a major breakthrough for the Vietnamese economy, with gross domestic product projected to reach around $510 billion for the first time and growth exceeding 8 percent. Per capita income is expected to surpass $5,000, which is about 1.4 times higher than in 2020, confirming Vietnam’s entry into the upper middle income group.

From a local perspective, Le Huynh Minh Tu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said the city closed 2025 with a GRDP growth rate of 8.03 percent, continuing to affirm its role as the nation’s economic engine. He noted that this performance was driven in large part by the contribution of more than 500,000 businesses operating in the city.

The World Bank's income classification divides countries into four categories based on their gross national income (GNI) percapita. As per the WB’s income classification, upper middle income countries are those with a GNI per capita between $4,496 and $13,935.

Related News
By Minh Xuan - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags

Per capita income strong economic growth World Bank's income classification upper middle income countries gross domestic product

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn