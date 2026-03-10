Business

Economy

New regulations on stabilising fuel retail prices drafted

The Industry and Trade Ministry proposes using the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund to curb sharp petrol and diesel price rises that could threaten inflation control and economic stability.

489117_e10.jpg
The proposal has been included in a draft circular detailing some provisions of the Decree on Petroleum Business. (Photo: VNA)

The proposal would allow the fund to be used when prices fluctuate abnormally and increase continuously for a month with a total rise of 20 percent or more, posing risks to macroeconomic stability, inflation control and people’s livelihoods.

The proposal is included in a draft circular detailing several provisions of the Government’s decree on petroleum business.

Under the draft, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and other competent ministries and agencies, will collect, compile, analyse and assess petroleum supply and demand, global prices, factors forming the base price, retail price levels, inventory, consumer demand and the production and import situation over a specified period.

The ministry will also assess the impact on socio-economic development goals, production, business activities and people’s lives before preparing a price stabilisation report. The report will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance for compilation and reporting to the Government for a decision on price stabilisation policies.

The stabilisation of gasoline and diesel prices will follow principles stipulated in the Law on Prices, the Government’s resolution on price stabilisation plans and other relevant legal regulations. Based on the Government’s policy, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will implement the measures and guide provincial People’s Committees in carrying them out.

In cases where competent authorities declare a state of emergency, an incident, disaster, natural calamity or epidemic and retail gasoline and diesel prices fluctuate abnormally, the ministry will coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to implement price stabilisation measures in line with regulations.

Vietnamnews

Tags

new regulations fuel retail prices Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund sharp petrol and diesel price rises abilisation of gasoline and diesel prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn