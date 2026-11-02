Vietnam Cultural Digital Map launched to boost cultural industries

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on November 1 launched the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map. The platform is designed to provide a new tool for exploring the country's heritage sites, events, and cultural, sports, and tourism activities.

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP). (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on November 1 launched the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP). The platform is designed to provide a new tool for exploring the country's heritage sites, events, and cultural, sports, and tourism activities.

Available at cmap.vn, the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP) provides information on heritage sites, museums, cultural institutions, festivals, artistic events, and tourist destinations across all 34 provinces and cities. The platform is designed to serve a wide range of users, from the general public and tourists to management agencies and businesses.

Beyond location searches, CMAP also integrates data on cultural activities, mass sports competitions, and heritage tourism routes. Users can search for events by geographical location, access updated information on sightseeing and experiential services, and find promotional offers. The platform also serves as a channel for cultural, sports, and tourism organizations to showcase their activities and products to the public.

On its launch day, the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP) lists 391 events taking place across all 34 provinces and cities nationwide. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the platform would enable residents and visitors to access information about cultural activities by location, time, and theme, helping them make informed choices about their experiences.

The minister expressed her hope that connecting information would bring the public closer to heritage sites, theaters, artisans, and traditional cultural values. It would create more opportunities to develop cultural industry products and tourism, expand livelihood opportunities for local people, and promote Vietnam's image internationally.

To achieve these goals, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh called on artists, artisans, creative professionals, and businesses to actively participate by contributing high-quality products and activities. Local authorities and cultural institutions were urged to ensure that data was updated accurately and promptly.

She also encouraged the public, particularly young people, to use CMAP to explore and participate in cultural activities and share their experiences.

Delegates explore information displayed on the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP) during the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

As of noon on November 1, CMAP had listed 391 events taking place across all 34 provinces and cities. Cultural institutions under the ministry had also posted 33 events in response to Vietnam Culture Day, held in conjunction with the 2026 National Great Unity Day.

In the coming period, CMAP will continue to improve its features, standardize its data, and expand connectivity with the VNeID electronic identification system and other relevant digital platforms. Its database is expected to cover a broader range of tangible and intangible heritage sites, museums, libraries, theaters, creative spaces, sports facilities, and tourist destinations.

"Tinh Hoa Dao Hoc" (Essence of Vietnamese Scholarship), a digital art performance at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex)

The CMAP launch was held alongside "Tinh Hoa Dao Hoc" (Essence of Vietnamese Scholarship), a digital art performance at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), ahead of the 950th anniversary of the establishment of the national relic site (1076–2026).

Combining performance technology with the heritage setting, the program offered a glimpse into innovative approaches to showcasing and promoting traditional cultural values.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh