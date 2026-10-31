Thai Nguyen aims for integrated infrastructure and modern governance

The 195th anniversary of Thai Nguyen Province (November 4, 1831–2026) and the opening ceremony of the Thai Nguyen In'l Tea Festival 2026 were held on the evening of October 30 at Vo Nguyen Giap Square in Phan Dinh Phung Ward, Thai Nguyen Province.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates visit an exhibition showcasing tea products at the opening ceremony on the evening of October 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Attendees included Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, among others.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presented the First-Class Labor Order to the Party organization, authorities, and ethnic communities of Thai Nguyen Province in recognition of their achievements in mobilizing substantial investment resources and making positive contributions to the country's socio-economic development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that, as part of the country's efforts to realize its development aspirations by 2045, Thai Nguyen must lay a solid foundation for continued growth amid declining advantages from low-cost labor, technological changes, and increasingly stringent environmental requirements.

He called on the province to focus on five key tasks, including building a clean and strong Party organization capable of providing leadership for long-term development and strengthening public trust through improved public services. The province should also enhance the autonomy and resilience of its industrial sector, with science, technology, and human resources serving as the foundation.

International delegates visit a tea-growing area in Thai Nguyen Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasized that industrial success must be reflected in productivity, workers' incomes, and technological capabilities accumulated over the years.

He said Thai Nguyen must organize its development space in a unified and balanced manner, harmonizing industry, urban development, and ecological conservation. The province should preserve its cultural heritage, enhance the value of Thai Nguyen tea, and expand the international reach of its tea festival.

Industrial growth, he noted, must go hand in hand with adequate housing, schools, healthcare facilities, and a healthy living environment for workers. Development in mountainous areas should begin with improved access to essential services, vocational training, and employment opportunities.

Thai Nguyen's prosperity, he stressed, must be reflected in the lives of people across urban areas, mountainous communities, and former revolutionary bases.

Heads of international organizations' representative offices in Vietnam, and members of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi take part in a program to explore local tea culture. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party General Secretary and State President noted that Thai Nguyen would mark its 200th founding anniversary in five years. Looking ahead to this milestone, the province should strive to become a locality with integrated infrastructure, modern governance, and an increasingly high quality of life.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced the decision to include “Knowledge of Thai Nguyen Tea Cultivation and Processing” on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Also on October 30, Vietnam National Railway Group, in coordination with the Thai Nguyen Provincial People's Committee, officially launched the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train service.

Delegates sample Thai Nguyen tea at the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, ambassadors, heads of international organizations' representative offices in Vietnam, and members of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on October 30 took part in a program to explore local tea culture.

The program was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Thai Nguyen Provincial People's Committee as part of celebrations marking the 195th anniversary of Thai Nguyen Province (November 4, 1831–November 4, 2026).

Delegates experienced a heritage train journey from Hanoi to Thai Nguyen and visited the Tan Cuong tea-growing area. They also learned about traditional tea processing and tasting techniques while discovering the distinctive cultural practices of Vietnam's ethnic communities.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 features a series of cultural, diplomatic, trade, tourism, and tea-experience activities. Running from October 30 to November 7, the events will be held in renowned tea-growing areas and traditional tea-making villages across the province, including Tan Cuong, Dong Hy, La Bang, and Vo Tranh.

Delegates experience ethnic cultural traditions aboard the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizers, the festival aims to highlight the role and standing of tea cultivation, helping steer the tea industry toward higher-value, organic, safe, and sustainable production, while gradually strengthening the position of Vietnamese tea in international markets.

During the festival, a dedicated investment promotion area will be set up at the central pedestrian street. LED screens will showcase promotional videos, investment opportunities, the province's development achievements and potential, alongside displays of Thai Nguyen's development plans.

By Minh Anh, Thanh Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh