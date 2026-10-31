Attractive events lined up for HCMC Int'l Photography Festival 2026

The 3rd Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place at Le Van Tam Park in Tan Dinh Ward from November 20 to 24.

The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association on October 30 unveils the program for the third Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival 2026, themed “Ho Chi Minh City – Creative Culture, Shaping the Future.” (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of a series of activities celebrating Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 24) in 2026, aiming to promote the city's image, foster the development of the photography cultural industry, and boost tourism connectivity, the organizer, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, said at a press briefing on October 30.

A highlight of the festival is the 4th international artistic photography contest. The activity is patronized by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

This year's festival features a wide array of exhibitions, creation camps, exchange sessions, and thematic seminars. Notably, the 4th International Artistic Photography Exhibition and the traditional festival exhibition will be held at Le Van Tam Park. Meanwhile, the exhibition “Proud of the City Named after Uncle Ho” will take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, and the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh City Stepping Confidently into a New Era” will be hosted at the Thu Duc Book Street.

Additionally, a cultural exchange exhibition featuring over 100 booths will showcase photography equipment alongside products in technology, printing, education, cuisine, ao dai, and works by members, sub-associations, and photography clubs. On this occasion, the FIAP Exhibition Center in Ho Chi Minh City is also expected to open up new spaces for networking and promoting international photography.

Another notable activity is the international creation camp themed “Ho Chi Minh City—A Creative Photography City," which is expected to gather about 100 domestic and international photographers.

Seminars during the festival will focus on pressing issues such as photography and artificial intelligence (AI), photography copyright, photography in tourism, and the development of the photography cultural industry.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh