Vietnam Jazz Festival to take place in Da Lat in early November

On October 30, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee held a press conference announcing that the Vietnam Jazz Festival 2026 will be held in Da Lat from November 6 to 8.

The stage for the Vietnam Jazz Festival 2026 is being rapidly assembled at Lam Vien Square. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizing committee, the festival will feature three show dates. The opening show is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 6 at Lam Vien Square, with free admission for the public. On November 7, the program will move to the area in front of 3-4 Cinema in the Hoa Binh zone. The festival will conclude on November 8 at the HAUS Da Lat project site with an invitation-only show for guests.

The festival brings together international artists such as Lisa Ono from Japan, Nik West and Raul Midón from the United States, alongside artists and bands from South Korea. Domestic performers include renowned singers and musicians such as Hong Nhung, Tran Thu Ha, and musicians Tran Manh Tuan, Duc Tri, and Hoai Sa.

Musician Huy Tuan (R), General Director of the Vietnam Jazz Festival, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Musician Huy Tuan, General Director of the Vietnam Jazz Festival, shared that many people view jazz as foreign music. However, he noted that the genre has long maintained a presence in Vietnam and remains closely tied to many Vietnamese artists.

He added that numerous musicians play jazz and that Vietnamese music has been heavily influenced by the genre. In the past, many veteran composers used blues, one of the key foundations and inspirations for jazz, in their work, and several classic compositions by well-known musicians Trinh Cong Son and Pham Duy have been adapted into this style.

The Vietnam Jazz Festival in Da Lat is regarded as an initial step toward a high-potential development direction, including integrating cultural and artistic values into the destination's identity, contributing to the goal of building Da Lat into a dynamic creative city. The event aims to elevate Lam Dong's image across domestic and international tourism and cultural networks.

Mr. Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, stated that the Vietnam Jazz Festival 2026 is one of the cultural and artistic activities under the framework of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026. He noted that the festival provides a unique music space showcasing exchanges between Vietnamese and international artists, reflecting the province's direction to leverage cultural and artistic values alongside the development of tourism and cultural industries.

The festival also represents a concrete effort to diversify cultural and tourism products, offer enhanced experiences for residents and visitors, and promote the image of a dynamic, creative, and culturally rich Da Lat-Lam Dong.

The festival brings together many domestic and international artists.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh