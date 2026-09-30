Vietnam Cultural Day to feature free, reduced admission to heritage sites

On September 30, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed and issued Directive No. 35/CT-TTg, promulgated by the Prime Minister, on organizing Vietnam Cultural Day in conjunction with the National Great Unity Day in 2026.

Students participate in a startup competition featuring cultural and tourism products. (Photo: SGGP)

Following directions from the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat, and based on agreement with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the directive calls for Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24 to be linked with National Great Unity Day on November 18, forming a vibrant and meaningful week-long series of activities to promote national great unity.

The Prime Minister called for the events to be organized solemnly and widely while ensuring they are joyful and meaningful within communities, residential areas, villages, residential groups, and localities nationwide.

Each province or centrally governed city, as well as each commune and ward, is required to review and select at least one outstanding cultural activity, product, story, or cultural space for introduction and promotion, linked with tourism promotion, demand stimulation, and the development of the cultural industries.

Each commune and ward is also expected to select at least one suitable activity or model to maintain and promote after Vietnam Cultural Day and the week-long series of activities, contributing to building culturally distinctive communities with a bright, green, clean, and beautiful environment.

The directive also calls for the application of technology, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI) to introduce distinctive cultural stories to the public, as well as the launch of a digital map platform for Vietnamese culture before November 15.

The Ministry of Education and Training is tasked with directing and guiding educational institutions to organize extracurricular activities, museum visits, and history lessons through heritage. Folk games, traditional arts, and heritage practices are also to be incorporated into activities marking the occasion in ways appropriate to students’ ages and educational levels.

The Prime Minister also called on businesses, organizations, and communities to facilitate and support public participation in activities marking Vietnam Cultural Day. This includes offering free or reduced admission fees, entrance tickets, and related costs at museums, heritage sites, scenic attractions, recreational facilities, and cultural and sports institutions during Vietnam Cultural Day and the nationwide week-long series of activities.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh