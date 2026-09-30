Commemorative postage stamps mark 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang

The stamp features a portrait of Huynh Thuc Khang at the center, set against a warm traditional architectural backdrop, creating a harmonious connection between the historical figure, his homeland, and the imprints of history.

Commemorative postage stamps marking 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang are released. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 30, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Central Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Da Nang City Party Committee held a ceremony to issue a commemorative postage stamp set marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang (1876–2026).

The ceremony took place as part of the scientific workshop titled “Huynh Thuc Khang – An Exemplary Patriotic Intellectual Who Devoted His Entire Life to the Fatherland and the People.”

Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, Trinh Van Quyet, together with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Da Nang City Party Committee, introduce the stamp set commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang.(Photo: SGGP)

Huynh Thuc Khang was born on October 1, 1876, in Thanh Binh Village, Tien Phuoc District, Quang Nam Province, now part of Thanh Binh Commune, Da Nang City. A prominent intellectual from Quang Nam, he passed the provincial-level imperial examination in 1900 and the doctoral examination in 1904. Together with patriotic scholars Phan Chau Trinh and Tran Quy Cap, he helped initiate the Duy Tan Movement in the early 20th century.

Huynh Thuc Khang founded and served as Editor-in-Chief of Tieng Dan (the voice of the people) Newspaper in Hue from 1927 to 1943, making it an influential forum for public opinion at the time. Following the August Revolution in 1945, he served as Minister of the Interior and, in 1946, was entrusted by President Ho Chi Minh with serving as Acting President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The Ministry of Science and Technology presents Da Nang City with an embroidered artwork featuring the Huynh Thuc Khang commemorative stamp set. (Photo: SGGP)

The stamp set comprises one stamp with a face value of VND4,000 (US$0.15) and measuring 43mm by 32mm, together with a first-day cover (FDC) measuring 190mm by 110mm. The set was designed by artists Nguyen Huong Giang and Phung Thuy Tien of Vietnam Post.

The stamp portrays Huynh Thuc Khang at the center against a warm-toned traditional architectural setting, creating a harmonious visual connection between the figure, his homeland, and historical landmarks. The name “Huynh Thuc Khang (1876–1947)” is prominently and solemnly displayed at the bottom of the stamp.

The FDC further develops the stamp’s visual language, featuring the emblem “150th Birth Anniversary, 1876–2026” and a special cancellation mark bearing Huynh Thuc Khang’s portrait, forming a complete commemorative ensemble with both philatelic and collectible value.

By Nguyen Khoi, Thanh Ai – Translated by Kim Khanh