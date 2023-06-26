Vietnam crowns champions at AVC Women’s Challenge Cup 2023

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team emerged victorious, although it was a challenging battle to secure the top spot in this tournament. In a thrilling finale, the team managed to surpass the host team from Indonesia in the final minutes.

On June 25, the last day of the tournament held in Indonesia, the spotlight was on the championship match between the Vietnamese women's volleyball team and the host team from Indonesia. There were high expectations of the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team dominating the game, but it played out differently on the field. The Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced a tough battle defending against the opponent's relentless attacks. However, their perseverance paid off as they clinched a hard-fought victory by a narrow margin after five intense sets.

The strongest lineup featured Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, the setter Doan Thi Lam Oanh, middle blockers Nguyen Thi Trinh and Dinh Thi Tra Giang, libero Khanh Dang, and opposite hitter Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh. However, during the game, the coaching staff also made changes to the starting lineup, with Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Tran Tu Linh taking the court as outside hitters. Despite this, the home team, Indonesia, proved to be a formidable opponent, challenging the Vietnamese defense. The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team won the first set with a score of 25/18. However, the Indonesian players performed exceptionally well in the next two sets, pushing the Vietnamese team into a defensive stance and resulting in close defeats of 27/25 and 25/21. With a stroke of luck, the Vietnamese team managed to avoid another loss and secured a 25/20 victory in the fourth set, leading the match to the decisive fifth set.

Both teams battled fiercely in the decisive fifth set, but the Vietnamese women's volleyball team emerged victorious with a score of 15/13, securing a 3-2 overall win. This championship victory grants the Vietnamese women's volleyball team the title and a spot in the 2023 FIVB Challenge Cup organized by the World Volleyball Federation. Notably, in this final match, the Vietnamese team faced a formidable and challenging opponent, unlike their previous encounters, as Indonesia's Megawati proved to be highly effective in her attacks. Despite the Vietnamese team’s inability to neutralize the attacking prowess of Rati and Medi Yoku, its resilience and a stroke of luck ultimately led the team to triumph.

The Vietnam Volleyball Federation has awarded the Vietnamese women's volleyball team with VND100 million for their victory and championship title.

The head coach of the team expressed contentment with the match's outcome, stating, "The coaching staff is pleased with the result of the game. Although the players may not have performed at their highest level, the outcome holds significance, and the achievement is of utmost importance."