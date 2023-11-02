Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 to be held next week in Hanoi

The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 will take place at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on November 9-12 to preserve and promote traditional country crafts.

The organization board, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Hanoi, announced at a press conference on November 1.

Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Nguyen Minh Tien said that it is the first festival honoring traditional craft villages to be held on a larger scale featuring tens of thousands of agricultural and OCOP products throughout the country. The capital city of Hanoi is home to many traditional craft villages that account for over 50 percent of the total number of villages in the country.

A wide range of cultural activities will be held during the festival, such as a ceremony to honor 100 excellent craftsmen, an opening art program, ritual practice paying tribute to the ancestors and patrons of crafts, an exhibition introducing craft products and those under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) and others.