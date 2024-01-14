Vietnam confident before match against Japan in Asian Cup

Despite facing Asian powerhouse Japan in their opening match of the 2023 Asian Cup on January 14, head coach Philippe Troussier believed his side can cause an upset.

Vietnamese players in a training session on January 11. Vietnam will play against Japan on January 14 in the Asian Cup's Group D opener.( Photo courtesy of VFF)

Troussier has opted for a mix of experience and youth with his 26-player squad selection for the tournament in Qatar.

He has put his trust in veteran defenders Do Duy Mạnh and Ho Tan Tai, midfielders Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai, and forward Nguyen Van Toan.

But he has also opted for young talents too, selecting defender Vo Minh Trong, midfielder Khuat Van Khang and striker Pham Tuan Hai.

There are also fresh faces in the squad with goalkeeper Nguyen Filip and defender Giap Tuan Duong called up for the first time.

Troussier's selection has made Vietnam one of the four youngest squads in the competition which began on January 12 with hosts Qatar taking on Lebanon in Lusail City.

During training ahead of the opening match, Troussier instructed his players to work hard and play with focus and determination.

He also met with his coaching team to analyse all rivals in Group D, especially Japan. They also closely reviewed Vietnam's 2-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan in a friendly on January 9.

Troussier expressed his confidence in the progress of the team and said that all his players in Qatar are ready to implement Vietnam's play

"At the 2023 Asian Cup, the opponents are considered stronger, but winning against Vietnam is not easy. Vietnam never gives up. Let's keep that spirit when we enter the tournament", Troussier said.

He said the Asian Cup was totally different from other events in the Southeast Asian region. Players needed to try harder, give more effort and especially believe in each other and the preparation of the team, making Vietnam a unified squad.

"I want players to be proactive in all situations, be confident when they have and control the ball, and don't wait for a moment of brilliance or for mistakes from rivals", he said.

"Against Japan, we may lose to them nine times out of 10 matches, but we might beat them once. Who knows if it will be this one."

Troussier is the only coach at this tournament to have previously won the Asian Cup.

He led Japan to victory in 2000, beating Saudi Arabia in the final. He was also voted coach of the year by the Asian Football Confederation.

Japan completed their preparations in style after beating Jordan 6-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly match on January 9.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu used the opportunity to give his squad playing time with two completely different sets of teams fielded either side of the break.

"It was positive that we could check our concept as a team both in attack and defence,” said Moriyasu, who believes a record-extending fifth title is within reach.

Missing from Japan's squad are some big names, but Moriyasu said he has "assembled the best members to win", with the Samurai Blue last lifting the AFC Asian Cup in 2011.

"I've been saying well look to win the Asian Cup after setting our short and mid-term targets, as well as the long-term target that is the 2026 World Cup", Moriyasu talked to Kyodo News.

"There are no easy opponents nor is it an easy tournament, so no changes there from the last to this one. The difference I have is a lingering frustration from missing out on the title last time, and also the desire to grind out results in Asia as we've set a high target of winning on the world stage."

Japan are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions and have scored a minimum of five goals in each of their last four games.

Vietnamplus