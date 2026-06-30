Electric vehicle charging stations installed at fuel retail outlets

On June 29, several fuel retail outlets in Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, and Vinh Long proactively installed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations within their premises.

An electric vehicle charging station

Integrating charging facilities not only helps attract more customers but also improves land-use efficiency and diversifies revenue streams.

Earlier, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) announced that during the 2026–2027 period, it will prioritize the development of electric motorbike battery-swapping stations and fast-charging stations for electric cars in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and several other key urban centers. The company also plans to build an energy management and carbon credit platform.

Meanwhile, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) is accelerating investment in EV charging infrastructure. Under a cooperation agreement with V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company (V-Green), the two sides will install electric car charging stations at more than 1,000 fuel retail outlets nationwide and deploy over 3,000 battery-swapping cabinets for electric motorcycles.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh