Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 hosts exchange with Philippine coast guard

Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Gabriela Silang with a 84-member crew led by Captain Eleizer Gonzales Ibarientos is paying a courtesy visit to the central city of Da Nang from April 14 to 17.

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command on April 16 held an exchange with a delegation from the Philippine Coast Guard, led by its Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Joeven L. Fabul at its headquarters in Nui Thanh District, the central province of Quang Nam.

This was one of the key activities during the first-ever visit by a Philippine Coast Guard vessel to Vietnam.

At the meeting between officers of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Philippine Coast Guard. (Photo: SGGP/ Nam Trung)

Speaking at the event, Major General Tran Quang Tuan, Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it offers both sides a chance to interact, learn from each other, and share practical experience in maritime law enforcement, thus strengthening mutual understanding, friendship, trust, and cooperation between the Vietnam Coast Guard, especially its Region 2, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Rear Admiral Joeven L. Fabul expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the leadership of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command. He said this inaugural visit and exchange represented a valuable opportunity for both sides to share practical experience in maritime management and protection.

As part of the visit, officers and soldiers from both forces, including the crew of Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) engaged in a friendly volleyball match.

As scheduled, on April 17, officers and crew from Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8002 and BRP Gabriela Silang will conduct a joint exercise, focusing on coordination and command in search and rescue operations as well as firefighting and explosion prevention at sea.

