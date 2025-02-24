Vietnam bustling with luxury cruise lines bringing large number of visitors

In January, the country received nearly 45,000 international cruise visitors. The figure is expected to continue to increase sharply during the peak tourism season this year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

International tourists row a kayaks in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

According to travel operators, January to April of the year is the peak season for welcoming international cruise visitors to Vietnam. On February 12, the luxury cruise ship Celebrity Solstice, bringing 3,000 visitors, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City. The international tourists visited the city’s attractions, such as Notre Dame Cathedral, Saigon Central Post Office, the Reunification Palace, Ho Chi Minh City History Museum, and Ben Thanh Market.

The Italian-flagged cruise ship Costa Serena previously docked at Phu Quoc International Passenger Port in the southern province of Kien Giang, bringing nearly 3,000 travelers to the island, mostly from Thailand and European countries.

Phu Quoc City greeted three five-star cruise ships. Passengers visited Phu Quoc City’s popular attractions, learned about the local life, enjoyed Vietnamese dishes, and bought typical local products of the island.

In addition, since the beginning of this year, Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province and Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province have continuously received many cruise ships bringing international travelers to experience Vietnam’s landscapes.

The Art for Climate Festival Ha Long 2025, which is scheduled to be held on June 2-8 aiming to raise awareness about climate change, is expected to attract around 200 European billionaires who will arrive at Ha Long Bay on luxury yachts.

Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) received 19,800 cruise visitors in January, while Tan Hong-Du Ngoan Viet Tourist Company has welcomed thousands of those from various countries and territories since the beginning of the year. The tourism industry has identified international cruise passengers as a potential customer group. The presence of leading cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, and Costa Cruises has contributed to diversifying the source of tourists.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), cruise tourism is a high-revenue form of tourism, generating revenue over 40 percent higher than air or land travel.

Upgrading infrastructure and strengthening promotional activities

International tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City History Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The global cruise tourism market is an attractive segment, but it is not easy to exploit due to several challenges.

According to experts, it needs an investment in seaport systems, human resources, and promotional activities. Most of the country's seaports lack specialized docks for large cruise ships. The immigration process takes a lot of time due to complicated procedures, affecting the experience of tourists.

Tourism product designer Phan Yen Ly said that although Ho Chi Minh City has more experience-based services compared to before, the city in particular and Vietnam, in general, need in-depth research on the habits, consumption trends, and psychology of specific types of tourists to provide tailored services.

International high-spending tourists are interested in unique, private, and highly personalized experiences such as cruise ships, journeys designed exclusively, enjoying the cuisine at distinctive locations, exclusive entertainment and performances, private tour guides who can speak foreign languages fluently and have extensive knowledge of culture, the premium spa and healthcare services.

The tourism industry needs to develop exclusive tourism products that meet their demand for unique and luxurious experiences, continue to improve services and infrastructure, invest in seaports, develop luxury shopping centers, upgrade 5-6 star accommodations, and enhance promotional activities and collaborations at high-end international tourism events and specialized tourism fairs, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang said.

According to Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saigontourist, Pham Huy Binh, the Prime Minister signed a decision officially approving the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, including the Can Gio Free Trade Zone. The Free Trade Zone is expected to become a significant highlight for the tourism sector in the future, contributing to the growth of logistics activities, increasing the added value of tourism and trade industries, and creating a range of high-end services and products. The FTZ is expected to provide a boost to the economy of Ho Chi Minh City and the country. If the project is implemented soon, it will attract tourists, particularly cruise visitors, contributing to stimulating the development of the tourism industry.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh